Sentencing of man accused of crushing homeless man's skull pushed back to December 1

The sentencing hearing for Rushawn Bulgin, the man who recently pleaded guilty to smashing a homeless man's head with a rock in St James, has been put off for a third time.

It is now set for December 1 in the St James Circuit Court.

Presiding High Court Justice Bertram Morrison set the new date and remanded Bulgin in custody following the case's latest mention in court on Friday, due to the absence of Bulgin's attorney, Albert Morgan.

The sentencing hearing had previously been put off on October 11, when Bulgin pleaded guilty to the murder of Matthew Lettman, and again on October 12. It was postponed both times because Morgan was absent due to illness.

On March 7, Lettman's lifeless body was found along Jimmy Cliff Boulevard in Montego Bay. The body was found with several wounds, and a subsequent post-mortem examination of the body found that his skull had been crushed, likely by a heavy stone.

Within 24 hours of Lettman's body being found, Bulgin was identified as a person of interest in the case by crime scene investigators and the police's Communication Forensic and Cyber Crimes Division [CFCD]. Bulgin was arrested and subsequently charged following a police operation in Montego Bay on March 9.

The police stated that Bulgin's arrest and charge were made possible by digital and forensic evidence secured by detectives during their investigations into Lettman's brutal killing.

- Christopher Thomas

