St Catherine women fined for electricity theft

Two women were fined for illegal abstraction of electricity after pleading guilty in the St Catherine Parish Court on Friday.

Claudia Edwards was fined $250,000 or 30 days' imprisonment, while Maria Williams was fined $150,000 or 30 days' imprisonment.

On September 1, the police and technicians from the Jamaica Public Service Company (JPS) were on operation in Gravel Heights, St Catherine, when the women were held in relation to illegal connections that were observed at their homes.

They were summoned to appear in court.

They were among several persons who appeared in court for trespassing on the work of the JPS. However, the others pleaded not guilty and were given dates to return to court.

Parish Judge Yvette Wenthworth-Miller revealed that the maximum fine for stealing electricity is $1,000,000 or 12 months' imprisonment.

- Rasbert Turner

