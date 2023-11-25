Businessman Devon Davis to represent the JLP in the Albert Town division

There is disquiet in the Albert Town division of Trelawny Southern following the selection of the Jamaica Labour Party's candidate for the upcoming local government election.

Devon Davis, a 50-year-old businessman from Albert Town told The Gleaner, "I am the candidate for this division in the next local government election."

However, the sitting councillor, Nicole Nugent, expressed discontent with the selection when she spoke with The Gleaner.

"Right now I am not happy with what they are doing to me. I don't want to say anything that will stir up trouble. In a matter of days I will speak on the subject," she said.

The selection of Davis brings to a close the selection process for all nine JLP candidates for Trelawny.

- Leon Jackson

