Cheers to seven years of giving:

In a heart-warming demonstration of community spirit, Island Grill, in collaboration with Earth Friendly Packaging, has donated $10 million over the course of seven years to Jamaica’s Mustard Seed Communities, supporting semi-independent living for people with disabilities.

Mustard Seed Communities is a non-profit organisation dedicated to assisting society’s most vulnerable, including children and adults with disabilities, children affected by HIV, teenage mothers, and impoverished families. Since its establishment in 1978, the organisation has provided care for hundreds of residents across 12 homes.

Speaking on the value of the long-term partnership, Kristen Kerwin, director of communications and digital engagement at Mustard Seed Communities, shared, “With the donations from Island Grill and Earth Friendly Packaging, Mustard Seed Communities have been able to complete essential and life-giving projects in our Jamaican apostolates and support the day-to-day expenses of running the organisation. The donations helped launch a multi-phase project to retrofit several cottages for semi-independent living at Jacob’s Ladder, Mustard Seed’s village for adults living with disabilities. Each cottage is modelled with individual bedrooms, so residents will feel a newfound sense of freedom. Additionally, the shared living space will ensure each resident feels connected within their community of housemates.”

The role of Mustard Seed Communities in caring for our most vulnerable groups has been a growing need in recent years. The contribution from Island Grill and Earth Friendly Packaging is a welcome form of corporate involvement. Kerwin expressed that the collaboration highlights the transformative potential of such partnerships and emphasises the capacity of companies to have a significant positive impact on the world.

“These forms of donations ripple past Jamaica and across the globe. For instance, these gifts enable Mustard Seed Communities to build new homes for children with disabilities who require full-time care in the Dominican Republic and Malawi. In Zimbabwe, Mustard Seed nutrition programmes feed over 1,200 children a day. This is important and transformative work that would not be possible without the generosity of partnerships with businesses like Island Grill and Earth Friendly Packaging. We’re incredibly grateful for their continued support and hope to continue our collaboration.”

Island Grill, Jamaica’s leading quick-service food chain restaurant, is no stranger to philanthropy. Its lifelong motto, ‘Eat Good, Live Good’, manifests not only in its hearty, health-conscious menus, but also in its commitment to enriching the local communities, from sponsoring educational initiatives to supporting sustainable care and development programmes.

Tania Waldron-Gooden, Island Grill’s chief executive officer, shared her sentiments and gratitude. “We value partners such as our Earth Friendly Packaging supplier, and Mustard Seed Communities who share a commitment to social responsibility. We are thankful for the opportunity to work with our supplier, and Mustard Seed Communities to find new ways to make a difference together.”