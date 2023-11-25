Former Ski Mask gang member charged with murder of two boys, man
Published:Saturday | November 25, 2023
WESTERN BUREAU:
A former member of the dreaded Ski Mask gang was today charged with the triple murder of two boys who attended Chetwood Memorial Primary and a man from Flower Hill, St. James.
Travis Tummings, who was arrested on November 9 by the St. James Police, was positively identified as the shooter in an ID parade earlier today.
He was later officially charged with three counts of murder, possession of a prohibited weapon and using a firearm to commit a felony.
Tummings, who has a Flower Hill address, also frequents the Barrett Town area in St. James, where he was held during a sting operation.
