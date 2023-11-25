Man shot and killed, another injured in Hanover

Thirty-seven-year-old Adrian Anglin a taxi operator of Salt Spring, Green Island, Hanover was shot dead while another man was shot and injured in the Green Island Square in the parish yesterday.

Reports from the Lucea police are that about 4:50 pm, Anglin was sitting among a group of people in a car park when he was pounced upon by gunmen travelling a Toyota Fielder motor car, who alighted from the vehicle and opened fire at them.

After the shooting subsided, Anglin and another man were seen with gunshot wounds and were taken to hospital, where Anglin was pronounced dead and the man was treated.

Investigations continue.