Mayberry’s heartfelt gesture to retired nurses

Mayberry Investments Limited continues to exemplify its dedication to community well-being with a generous donation to the Retired Nurses Special Interest group of the Nurses Association of Jamaica (NAJ). Their substantial contribution reflects a genuine commitment to supporting the retired nursing community.

Mayberry’s dedication to this group stems from a careful observation of their persistent responsibilities and the significant impact they consistently make within the healthcare community.

Recognising Mayberry’s unwavering support, the recent handover ceremony highlighted the company’s dedication to creating a positive impact. This significant donation is especially timely as the Retired Nurses Special Interest group prepares for their upcoming annual Christmas luncheon.

The NAJ expresses deep gratitude for Mayberry’s unwavering support, recognising its pivotal role in alleviating costs incurred by group members.

Mrs Merel Hanson, a distinguished retired nurse and alumna of the Kingston Public Hospital (KPH) Teaching Department, shared, “Mayberry’s continued support of our group has been tremendous, helping to defer costs for our members and allowing us to truly enjoy this memorable occasion. We are profoundly grateful for their contribution, which extends beyond the event, setting a commendable example for others to follow in recognising and honouring those who have and continue to positively impact our country.”

Founded on July 19, 1946, initially as the Jamaica General Trained Nurses Association (JGTNA), the Nurses Association of Jamaica emerged through the collective vision, determination, and hard work of a small group of nurses. Recognising the urgent need to improve standards in nursing education and service, the association aimed to gain official state recognition for nursing as a profession and elevate the overall status of nursing.

Mayberry continues to demonstrate its steadfast recognition of the vital contributions retired nurses make to society. Even in their retired status, these committed individuals actively participate in meaningful initiatives. This involvement spans representing the nursing profession at general conferences, providing financial assistance for healthcare expenses of fellow nurses in need, and participating in luncheons that honour their selfless and boundless contributions.

The donation is specifically designated to cover the costs of implementing these initiatives, showcasing a commitment to sustaining the active involvement of retired nurses in meaningful endeavours and ensuring that financial constraints do not impede their valuable contributions to the healthcare community. The initiatives supported not only underscore the enduring impact of retired nurses, but also exemplify Mayberry’s dedication to fostering a sense of community and support within the nursing profession.