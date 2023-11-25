Police issue firearms, Road Traffic Act warning for JLP Conference

The police are advising attendees of the Jamaica Labour Party’s (JLP) Annual Conference at the National Arena tomorrow that firearms, drugs, knives, ice picks, machetes, long umbrellas, glass bottles or any other item that can be used to cause harm or injury, will not be allowed inside the venue.

According to the police, provisions have been made at the offices of the Firearm Licensing Authority (FLA) on Old Hope Road in St Andrew for the safekeeping of firearms while the conference is in session.

The police advised that no provisions will be made at the Stadium Police or any other police station for the storage of firearms.

“Please be reminded that all patrons will be searched upon entry, and any item that may be used as a weapon will be seized,” the police advised.

Meanwhile, according to the police, all provisions of the Road Traffic Act will be strictly enforced.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

“Drivers are specifically warned not to allow passengers to hang from motor bus doors, sit on top of motor vehicles, or have any part of their body protruding from motor vehicles.

“Drivers must follow the speed limit and refrain from risky and careless driving on the nation's roadways. Anyone found violating of the laws will be prosecuted,” the police said.