Traffic changes for JLP conference

The police will implement traffic changes for the Jamaica Labour Party annual conference at the National Arena tomorrow, which they said will ensure the smooth staging of the event.

The changes are to take effect at 8 am.

These changes are:

BEFORE THE EVENT

• Arthur Wint Drive will be one way towards the National Stadium (easterly). Motorists travelling from this direction will turn left onto Roosevelt, right onto Stanton Terrace, right on Mountain View Ave, right onto Arthur Wint Drive and into the Car Park.

• A police checkpoint will be at Roosevelt Avenue, Stanton Terrace and Latham Avenue. Only vehicles with VIP passes will be allowed to enter Roosevelt towards the stadium.

• A police checkpoint will also be at Mountain View Avenue/Arthur Wint Drive. Only the event attendees will be allowed to enter Arthur Wint Drive from Mountain View Avenue.

• There will be no throughway along Arthur Wint Drive between gates E4 to the Bob Marley Statue at the intersection of Roosevelt Avenue. The area will be available only to pedestrian traffic.

• Residents travelling from Mountain View Avenue to the Lofts Apartments will turn onto Arthur Wint and access the apartment.

• Residents from Stadium Gardens will be able to leave and enter the community by using Arthur Wint as a one-way easterly only.

ROAD CLOSURES

Latham Avenue/Old Hope Road

• Latham Avenue at the intersection with Old Hope Road will be closed to general vehicular traffic; only residents will be allowed access.

Latham Avenue/Roosevelt Avenue

• Latham Avenue will be closed to vehicular traffic at the junction with Roosevelt Avenue; only residents will be allowed access.

No parking will be allowed on the following roads:

• Arthur Wint Drive

• Roosevelt Avenue

• Stanton Terrace

• Mountain View Avenue

Vehicles found in contravention will be towed. Motorists will be asked to position their vehicles facing the directions where the traffic will flow after the event to assist with traffic flow.

AFTER THE EVENT

Arthur Wint Drive

1. From gate E4 towards Tom Redcam Ave, Arthur Wint Drive will be one-way westerly. Roosevelt Ave will operate normally.

2. From gate E5 towards Mountain View Ave, Arthur Wint Drive will be one-way easterly.

3. Motorists travelling on North and Central Avenue towards Arthur Wint Drive will only be allowed to turn right onto Arthur Wint Drive. Emergency vehicles will use these roads to access the Bustamante Children's Hospital.

Latham Avenue

Latham Ave will be one way north-westerly towards Old Hope Road.

Stadium Gardens

For about 45 minutes after the event, residents of Stadium Gardens will be able to exit the community by turning left onto Arthur Wint Drive but will not be able to enter the community.

All attendees, both motorists and pedestrians, are asked to obey all directions given by the police and other security.