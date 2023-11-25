UTech Chancellor urges graduates to embrace AI, lifelong learning

Lloyd Carney, chancellor of the University of Technology, Jamaica, in his address to the graduating class of 2023, urged graduates to embrace artificial intelligence (AI) as the future of technology, saying that, “technology changes rapidly and those who don’t get on the train, get life behind”.

Noting that UTech, Jamaica is the ideal place to learn the fundamental skills that will allow for easy adaptation to these changes, the chancellor asserted “it’s never too late because with the education and skills you’ve garnered here, you can engage in whatever technology change comes along.”

The chancellor was speaking at the annual ceremonies for the presentation of the University of Technology, Jamaica graduates held on Friday, November 17, and on Saturday, November 18 inthe Alfred Sangster Auditorium, Papine campus

Undaunted by torrential rains impacting the island, there were no empty seats as members of government, the diplomatic corps, members of faculty, staff, family and well-wishers came out in full support of the 2023 graduating cohort.

Pointing to the importance of lifelong learning and “keeping skills current”, Carney stated that “time is moving and if you don’t address and improve your skills, you’ll be left behind”.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

In this vein, he urged graduates to continuously update their skills to remain relevant and up-to-date in a rapidly changing global economy. While underscoring the significance of forging connections, he shared, “we want to have a lifelong relationship with you so we can help you with this continuous journey of learning.”

Dr Kevin Brown, president, UTech, Jamaica in his welcome, extended hearty congratulations to the Graduating Class of 2023 on their hard work in reaching the significant milestone despite the “tumultuous” period caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and other challenges during their course of study.

“You worked hard, you surmounted the challenges, and you successfully completed your course of study.” He also expressed gratitude to the “dream-makers” inclusive of lecturers, administrators, family members and friends who supported students along their university journey.

Noting that Jamaica is counting on the leadership of tertiary graduates “to contribute to a growing economy” and to advance Jamaica’s developed-country status Vision 2030 goal of becoming a place to “live, work, raise families and do business”. Dr Brown further encouraged the graduates to consider themselves leaders and to create entrepreneurial opportunities for themselves and for others. He shared, “I am confident that you will use your newly acquired UTech, Jamaica certification to make a valuable contribution to your chosen profession, your community and your country,” while urging them to make an impact in the “goods and services sectors that are growing”.

In urging graduates to be “good ambassadors” of their alma mater, the president also encouraged them to “maintain a relationship with your university through participation in our alumni association and other areas of mutually beneficial collaboration”.

Dr Brown noted that as UTech, Jamaica graduates, they will always stand out because of the core values instilled within them by the institution.