WI Academy replying strongly to Ireland Academy

ST JOHN’S, Antigua (CMC):

West Indies Academy, replying to Ireland Academy’s 213, reached 76 for two in the first innings at the close on the first day of their opening first-class match at Coolidge Cricket Ground today.

Scores:

IRELAND ACADEMY 213 (Murray Commins 93, Cade Carmichael 59, Fionn Hand 25; Isai Thorne 4-33, Johann Layne 3-43, Nyeem Young 3-56)

WI ACADEMY 76 for two (Teddy Bishop 48 not out, Kevlon Anderson 20 not out; Matthew Foster 2-28)