WI Academy replying strongly to Ireland Academy
Published:Saturday | November 25, 2023 | 6:05 PM
ST JOHN’S, Antigua (CMC):
West Indies Academy, replying to Ireland Academy’s 213, reached 76 for two in the first innings at the close on the first day of their opening first-class match at Coolidge Cricket Ground today.
Scores:
IRELAND ACADEMY 213 (Murray Commins 93, Cade Carmichael 59, Fionn Hand 25; Isai Thorne 4-33, Johann Layne 3-43, Nyeem Young 3-56)
WI ACADEMY 76 for two (Teddy Bishop 48 not out, Kevlon Anderson 20 not out; Matthew Foster 2-28)