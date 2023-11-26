Army probing whether clothing used in Linstead robbery were real JDF uniforms

The Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) says it is aware of a video showing persons wearing what resembles its uniforms while committing a robbery in Linstead, St Catherine, on Saturday, and is taking the matter "very seriously".

The JDF says it is conducting the necessary checks to verify whether the uniforms used in the incident are in fact the property of the Force.

"We will provide all possible assistance to the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) in the effort to bring the perpetrators to justice," it says in a statement released to the media on Sunday.

The JDF is urging anyone with information about the incident to call its tip line at 876-837-8888.

"You do not have to give your name or any personal details to make a report. The JDF reaffirms its commitment to maintaining law and order and safeguarding all our citizens," it said.

Investigators attached to the St Catherine North police are searching for the four men involved in the robbery at a pharmacy.

It is reported that around 3 p.m. two men dressed as cops and two others dressed as members of the JDF entered the pharmacy and then proceeded to rob it.

The men took an undetermined sum of money.

They escaped in a waiting car.

