CPFSA cautions cops regarding use of force against children following viral video

The Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA) has urged law enforcers to recognise when de-escalation techniques are necessary, as it expressed concern about an incident in which a policeman knelt on a child during a traffic stop in St Mary on Friday.

The incident, involving an 11-year-old boy, took place after an altercation ensued between the child's father and police personnel and was captured in a now-viral video.

Laurette Adams-Thomas, Chief Executive Officer of the CPFSA, emphasised the necessity of nonviolent resolutions, particularly in interactions involving children.

"Children can become bewildered and reactive in high-tension situations. The use of extreme force in such instances is counterproductive.

"In this case, the child was scared of losing his only caretaker and reacted out of fear for his father's safety. We urge the police and all members of law enforcement to discern when it is appropriate to utilise de-escalation techniques, which would have been appropriate in this instance," she said.

Highlighting the importance of understanding the child's perspective, Adams-Thomas stated that the police must distinguish between a frightened young primary school student responding to a potentially traumatic situation and deliberate acts of misconduct.

"When dealing with children in situations like these it is crucial to redirect their emotions and provide reassurance rather than resorting to force," she added.

The CPFSA said upon notification from a police station in St Mary about the incident on Friday, one of its officers promptly responded to ensure the well-being of the child and his younger sister, who was also present during the altercation.

It said the CPFSA officer conducted interviews with the child, his father, and the police, and provided immediate on-the-spot counselling to both children.

Additionally, the CPFSA has scheduled follow-up counselling sessions through its Children and Family Support Unit to further support the children in the upcoming week.

The CPFSA said it also referred the father to the Victim Services Division for counselling and provided guidance by sharing the contact information for the Office of the Children's Advocate.

