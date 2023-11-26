JLP80 | Bashing polls, firebrand MP Everald Warmington says JLP will secure election victory

Charging that the People's National Party is ahead only in its mind, firebrand Member of Parliament Everald Warmington is predicting that Prime Minister Andrew Holness will create history by securing a third consecutive term in office.

Warmington said today's massive crowd at the National Arena in St Andrew for the ruling Jamaica Labour Party's (JLP) 80th annual conference is indicative of a victory for the party.

"I have been in politics for 54 years and I have never seen this. I had to park at Stanton Terrace and walk to the gate. I could neither go or come. I have never had to park streets out and walk to come here," Warmington lamented.

"And you talk about PNP ahead, dem ahead in wah, dem mind!" he added.

Earlier, a supporter was overheard saying: "dem say river come down, but dis a snow come down," in reference to the huge turnout.

Warmington, however, said the massive show of support is more like a tsunami.

"Snow nuh fall yah suh, ah tsunami. Talk about dem ahead in polls, [but I] don't know where they get that from. This is third term, fourth term, and fifth term," he said while discarding a Don Anderson poll as nonsense.

According to him, persons are flocking the JLP because the prime minister not only has the right message but has put in the work and deserves a third term.

"He has worked immensely. We not ah bag ah mouth and listen to nonsense that others talk. Dem can only talk, not perform.

"Andrew Holness will get a third term and will be the first JLP government to get a third term," he added.

- Tanesha Mundle

