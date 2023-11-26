JLP80 | 'Best yet to come', JLP youth arm says of Holness-led government

President of Young Jamaica, Rohan Walsh, says the Andrew Holness-led government has already served "two good terms", with the "best yet to come".

"Remember good, better best," said Walsh, who was addressing supporters of the governing Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) at its annual conference now under way at the National Arena in St Andrew.

Young Jamaica is the youth arm of the JLP.

Walsh is echoing the theme of JLP faithfuls who are upbeat about the party's chances of securing a third consecutive term in office.

JLP deputy leader Desmond McKenzie said today's conference is "important" for the party and urged supporters to pay attention to the messages delivered from the platform.

"We are going to leave here stronger than we came here," said McKenzie, the Minister of Local Government and Community Development.

McKenzie said the JLP is proud of its achievements over the 80 years of its existence.

- Livern Barrett

