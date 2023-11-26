JLP80 | Duty-free import threshold to go up

The Government has moved to increase the duty-free threshold for personal items imported into Jamaica.

Speaking at the Jamaica Labour Party's annual conference at the National Arena in St Andrew this afternoon, Finance Minister Dr Nigel Clarke disclosed that allowance will move from US$50 to US$100 come April.

Further, the threshold for Jamaicans returning with goods bought abroad will move to US$1000, up from $500, come April.

Clarke said the move will provide more space for Jamaicans wishing to import personal items.

