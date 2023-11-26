JLP80 | JLP supporters say country going in right direction under Holness' leadership

Supporters of the Jamaican Labour Party (JLP) say the country is moving in the right direction.

The Gleaner spoke with jubilant party faithfuls from South East Clarendon, who expressed confidence that the party will secure a third term.

The supporters also expressed unwavering support for Prime Minister Andrew Holness who they say is doing "the best that he can do".

Plumber John Lewis, 62, said "the party is moving in the right direction."

Lewis, who has been attending the annual conference from he was 15 years old, said this is evident in the stabilisation of the Jamaican dollar and the increase in employment.

"Him no improve all a we life, but he is doing his best to give every Jamaican a better life," he said of the prime minister.

According to Lewis, who claims he gave up "two days' pay" to attend the conference, he had to show his support for his party.

"Bwoy de PNP come out wa day like dem ready fi overthrow we so me haffi come and show dem say we stronga," he said, noting that there was no way that his party will lose the next election.

Echoing similar sentiments, was a 73-year-old Rastafarian who was seen standing outside the National Arena.

"Me see de future, things a develop and my boss is working," he said.

Kadian, 42, said she too has seen evidence of the party's work while touting the benefits of the Programme of Advancement Through Health and Education (PATH).

Patrice Roye, 40, a bar operator, also said she can personally attest to the good that the party is doing and will go to war for the party

"Mi fight fi it, war fi it, and cuss people fa," she said while serving her customers at the National Arena.

Asked about the changes she has seen since the party took over the reins, she said, "From him come in me can buy a piece a ole car and me can help miself."

Asked what more can be done to better the country, she said, "Just help the youths dem to get a likkle work and no perplex dem wen dem a work a road."

Andrea William, 52, who has lost count of her trips to conference said she too has seen many changes.

"We party a do nuff good. If we no get it today we get tomorrow. We get road, we have water, we hospital fix up and me get work pon road," she stated.

Confident that the party will be victorious in the next general election she said, "A mad we a mad dem."

-Tanesha Mundle

