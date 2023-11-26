JLP80 | A JLP victory is a win for all Jamaicans - Crawford

Manchester Central Member of Parliament Rhoda Moy Crawford says a win for the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) in the next parliamentary elections is a win for all Jamaicans.

Crawford, a first-term MP, reeled off a list of achievements she said the JLP has delivered to Jamaicans and suggested that there is no need for a change of Government.

"Jamaica is heading in the right direction. Never before have we seen this level of development," she said to wild applause at today's JLP annual conference at the National Arena in St Andrew.

"We cannot turn back now. A win for the JLP is a win for Jamaica," Crawford added.

Meanwhile, JLP deputy, Desmond McKenzie, said Jamaicans are safe in the hands of Prime Minister Andrew Holness and the JLP.

McKenzie, a veteran lawmaker and who is also the Minister of Local Government and Community Development, said the JLP is a "party of substance"

"In the hands of Andrew Michael Holness you are safe and you are safe in the hands of the Jamaica Labour Party," he said.

- Livern Barrett

