JLP80 | Labourites gamble to pass the time as they await Holness' arrival

While some supporters gathered inside the National Arena partaking in devotional activities before the official start of the Jamaica Labour Party's 80th Annual Conference, others were outside on the lawn trying their luck at various games.

For many, the only thing that will top this attraction is seeing JLP Leader and Prime Minister Andrew Holness.

"Right here so mi a spend mi day til Andrew Holness done talk," Christina Campbell, a supporter from the Kingston Western constituency who was engaged in a game of cards declared.

Campbell said she has been attending the conference for the last 17 years and spends most of her time outside playing cards, bingo and other games.

A few feet away from her, sitting on cardboard boxes, Shanagay Chambers from Greenvale in Manchester was slightly annoyed at first when the Gleaner team disturbed her focus while she played a game of bingo.

However, she said she is here to see the prime minister and to see what she can win to bring back home.

But Camille Smith, who is also from the North West Manchester constituency has not been very lucky.

She has already lost $4,000.

"Mi a guh join di other game over deh so and see if mi can win something," she said.

And if she does not win, she is hoping that her party will pull off a victory over the People's National Party's, Mikael Phillips in the next general election.

-Sashana Small

