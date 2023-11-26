JLP80 | Labourites urge Holness to call local elections now

Confident supporters of the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) at the National Arena for the party's 80th annual conference on Sunday are egging on Prime Minister Andrew Holness to announce the date for the local government elections today.

After their postponement in February this year, after previously being postponed in 2020 and 2022, the local government elections are now due by February 2024.

"Him haffi announce it cause you know seh it due already, overdue, so it haffi announce today," Duran Witter a supporter who travelled from Northern Trelawny said.

"Wi haffi win, yuh nuh see di crowd, right now a triple than last year," he added.

The Holness-led administration has faced criticism over the delay in announcing a date for the elections, with the People's National Party (PNP) threatening court action if the local government elections are postponed again.

"I'm not sure, but I think he should," Isolyn Adamson from St Andrew Eastern said.

"We can go five more years with him, PNP dead, dead dead, dead," she exclaimed.

Meanwhile, Ralston Campbell from Slipe in Southwest St Elizabeth, theorised that Holness might not make the announcement until early January.

"We need more road, get the crime under more control and some other things that may be possible," the 66-year-old reasoned.

Orion Johnson, from St Andrew Eastern constituency agreed.

"Next year a di right time, him haffi put certain things in place first," he said.

-Sashana Small

