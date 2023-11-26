Man killed in daylight shooting in Golden Spring, St Andrew
The St Andrew North police are probing the daring daylight murder of a man in Golden Spring Square in the parish.
The police are now at the scene of the gun murder.
The dead man has been identified by his alias Kudjo.
A relative told The Gleaner that the man's sibling was also shot and killed almost a year ago.
The now deceased was reportedly standing in the square when he was attacked by gunmen.
The incident occurred about 10:45 a.m.
Eyewitnesses told The Gleaner that over 12 rounds were discharged, sending people scampering.
-Andre Williams
Follow The Gleaner on X and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.