Man killed in daylight shooting in Golden Spring, St Andrew

Published:Sunday | November 26, 2023 | 1:09 PM
The police are now at the scene of the gun murder.  - Andre Williams photo

The St Andrew North police are probing the daring daylight murder of a man in Golden Spring Square in the parish. 

The dead man has been identified by his alias Kudjo.

A relative told The Gleaner that the man's sibling was also shot and killed almost a year ago.

The now deceased was reportedly standing in the square when he was attacked by gunmen.

The incident occurred about 10:45 a.m. 

Eyewitnesses told The Gleaner that over 12 rounds were discharged, sending people scampering. 

