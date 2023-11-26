Man killed in daylight shooting in Golden Spring, St Andrew

The St Andrew North police are probing the daring daylight murder of a man in Golden Spring Square in the parish.

The police are now at the scene of the gun murder.

The dead man has been identified by his alias Kudjo.

A relative told The Gleaner that the man's sibling was also shot and killed almost a year ago.

The now deceased was reportedly standing in the square when he was attacked by gunmen.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The incident occurred about 10:45 a.m.

Eyewitnesses told The Gleaner that over 12 rounds were discharged, sending people scampering.

-Andre Williams

Follow The Gleaner on X and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.