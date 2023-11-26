Pharmacy in Linstead robbed by men posing as members of the security forces

Men posing as members of the security forces on Saturday robbed a pharmacy in Linstead, St Catherine.

Investigators attached to the St Catherine North police are searching for the four men.

It is reported that around 3 p.m. two men dressed as cops and two others dressed as members of the Jamaica Defence Force entered the pharmacy and then proceeded to rob it.

The men took an undetermined sum of money.

They escaped in a waiting car.

The matter was reported to the police.

- Rasbert Turner

