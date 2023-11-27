Boys must be socialised to become leaders – Tufton

Minister of Health and Wellness Christopher Tufton says that boys must be socialised to become responsible leaders in the society, who will be able to take care of their well-being and provide for their future families.

“It is important that we recognise that we have a duty, almost a responsibility, to [empower] those whom we have responsibility for, so that the next generation is better than this generation,” he said.

Tufton, who was delivering the keynote address at a male empowerment session at Jamaica House last Thursday, said that boys must be taught to “believe in the possibilities”, and to recognise the importance of “putting in the effort to ensure that they are not left behind”.

Noting that boys are achieving less success in many spheres, Tufton said, “We have to grow up our boys in a way [that is] different from how others before us grew them up. We have to ensure that our men, from an early stage, have the foundation for success.”

The empowerment session was organised by the Office of the Prime Minister and the Office of the Cabinet Gender Committee to mark International Men’s Day under the theme ‘Men and Mental Health: Men-Tally Aware, Men-Tally Prepare’.

Scores of male staff members benefited from inspiring talks on how to live healthy and holistic lives, including a panel discussion on enabling men to develop and maintain wellness in every aspect of their existence.

Tufton, in his address, noted that wellness must be factored into personal development, as this is an important aspect of maintaining overall health.

Wellness refers to a person’s holistic well-being, and can include their physical, mental, and emotional health, as well as how they engage with the world around them.

Tufton lamented that mental health disorders have become a major burden in society, with men coping the least, because they refuse to seek and accept help.

As such, he highlighted the need for men to access mental health support as a critical part of their overall healthcare.

JIS