CPFSA takes action following incident between 11-y-o, cops

The Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA) has intervened in what it called a “stressing incident” involving an 11-year-old boy who was caught up in an altercation with uniformed police personal after a traffic top involving his father last Friday.

The incident was captured on now-viral video.

In a statement last evening, the CPFSA said that, on notication from a police station in St Mary about the incident, one of the agency’s officers promptly responded to ensure the well-being of the child and his younger sister, who were present during the altercation.

The agency said the CPFSA officer conducted interviews with the child, his father, and the police, and provided immediate on-the-spot counseling to both children.

“Additionally, the CPFSA has scheduled follow-up counseling sessions through its Children and Family Support Unit to further support the children in the upcoming week,” the agency said. “Recognising the traumatic nature of such events, the agency also referred the father to the Victim Services Division for counseling and provided guidance by sharing the contact information for the Office of the Children’s Advocate.”

In the video clip, it appears that one of the policemen pepper-sprays the boy then pins him to the ground using his knee and fist as the child cries out for water.

The clip, which showed approximately five policemen on the scene, provided no indication as to what triggered the incident.

Yesterday, The Sunday Gleaner quoted Hamish Campbell, assistant commissioner of the Independent Commission of Investigations, responding to incident and saying,”The video, though I don’t know what preceded the clip, shows a disturbing level of aggression and use of pepper spray on a juvenile.”

Laurette Adams-Thomas, chief executive officer of CPFSA, stated yesterday that the agency’s commitment to safeguarding and nurturing every child in need of care and protection remains unwavering.

“We commend our team for their swift intervention, offering counseling and essential support to the children and their father during this challenging time,” she said.

Expressing concern about the incident, Adams-Thomas further emphasised the necessity for nonviolent resolutions, particularly in interactions involving children.

“Children can become bewildered and reactive in high-tension situations. The use of extreme force in such instances is counterproductive. In this case, the child was scared of losing his only caretaker and reacted out of fear for his father’s safety. We urge the police and all members of law enforcement to discern when it is appropriate to utilise de-escalation techniques, which would have been appropriate in this instance,” she said.

Highlighting the importance of understanding the child’s perspective, Adams-Thomas added, “The police must distinguish between a frightened young primary school student responding to a potentially traumatic situation and deliberate acts of misconduct. When dealing with children in situations like these it is crucial to redirect their emotions and provide reassurance rather than resorting to force.”

Adams-Thomas further stated that the CPFSA remains committed to working collaboratively with law enforcement and other stakeholders to ensure the well-being and protection of children in Jamaica.

She also sought to remind and encourage persons to report any form of child abuse using 211, our 24-hour child abuse reporting hotline.

Child abuse reports may also be made through WhatsApp/text at 876-878-2882, e-mail report@childprotection.gov.jm or visit any CPFSA parish office or our social media pages (Instagram, Facebook, Twitter) @cpfsajm.