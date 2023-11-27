Fiery protest in Mountain View over shooting by security forces

There is a heavy security presence on Mountain View Avenue, between Jarrett Lane and Saunders Avenue, in St Andrew as residents protest the shooting of a man early this morning by the security forces.

The police report that the man engaged the security forces in a gunfight, which resulted in him being injured.

Two members of the security forces were also shot and are being treated.

Residents have accused the security forces of acting excessively and this morning mounted fiery roadblocks.

This saw the security forces increasing their presence in the area.

The protest disrupted commuters, including students, from going about their business.

A section of the roadblocks has since been cleared as the security forces continue to monitor the situation.

- Andre Williams

