‘The future belongs to you’ senate president tells youth parliamentarians

Young people play a pivotal role as architects of the future, says President of the Senate, Tom Tavares-Finson.

“As we confront the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead, it is imperative that we foster in them a sense of purpose and direction. In this Year of the Youth, we acknowledge the vibrancy, passion and potential that the younger generation brings to the table in their energy and enthusiasm that will propel us forward on the path of a sustainable future as a nation,” he said.

Senator Tavares-Finson was speaking during the 14th sitting of the National Youth Parliament of Jamaica at Gordon House in downtown Kingston today.

The event was held under the theme 'The Year of Youth: Trending for a Sustainable Future'.

It formed part of the celebrations for National Youth Month 2023, and was organised by the Ministry of Education and Youth in collaboration with the Houses of Parliament.

Senator Tavares-Finson said sustainability is not merely an environmental concern but rather “it encompasses economic, social and cultural dimensions”,

“It requires us to balance the progress with responsibility, ensuring that the benefits of development are shared equitably and that future generations inherit a world that is flourishing and resilient,” he added.

The President reminded the youngsters that, as youth leaders, they have a unique opportunity to influence policy and advocate for change as well as the responsibility to inspire their peers.

“This is your year. This is the year of the youth… not just this year, but the future belongs to you. Continue to trend for a sustainable future,” he said.

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Juliet Holness, said the theme resonates with the global focus on youth empowerment and engagement, which coincides with the Commonwealth Heads of Government declaring 2023 as the Year of the Youth.

She said it also underscores the pivotal role that young people can play in identifying and leading sustainable practices that will transform Jamaica for the better.

“I am proud to see the vibrant and conscientious group of young people who have stepped forward as parliamentarians to advocate for the youth of Jamaica. Through the National Youth Parliament, we have the opportunity to share your views on the various issues that confront the youth of present-day Jamaica and make recommendations from your perspective,” she said.

Minister of Education and Youth, Fayval Williams, said for this year's sitting of the National Youth Parliament, a total of 250 applications were received, from which 100 young persons were selected to be members of the 2023 cohort.

“The sittings are aimed at encouraging you to remain engaged in the democratic process and to counter the often-cynical outlook that leads some of your colleagues to withdraw from civic activities and the political process as well as to lose faith in the value of dialogue and the process of governance. This forum provides an opportunity for you to express your views on what is happening in national development in a more informed and organised way,” she said.

Shadow Minister for Housing, Transportation and Works, Mikael Phillips, encouraged the youth parliamentarians to build relationships, noting that they represent the next generation that will be debating and making laws.

“The future of this country is going to be in your hands,” he declared.

Some of the topics discussed during the sitting focused on education, financial literacy, youth crime and violence, and constitutional reform.

Youth Parliamentarian, Shamar Bell, who spoke on financial literacy, said courses that focus on the subject matter should be incorporated in schools.

Referencing data from the Statistical Institute of Jamaica, he said approximately 60 per cent of high-school graduates lack basic financial literacy.

“I propose updating the curriculum to include practical knowledge of trading, buying stock and even cryptocurrency. This way, we align education with the demands of modern economies and equip our youth to secure their economic future,” he said.

On the matter of constitutional reform, another participant, Matthue White, suggested that the Constitution, and literature describing it, should be available in audio, braille, patois, interactive infographics online as well as physical copies at public libraries.

“The CRC (Constitutional Reform Committee) might also compile the findings of previous town halls, public broadcasts, government submissions and other important statements from the Committee as well as hard deadlines for progress in a simple comprehensible way. These should be published on their websites, so that citizens can actively monitor the Committee and keep it accountable,” he said.

He also encouraged the Committee to be more engaging and suggested the establishment of a rural action workforce that will mobilise volunteers and community leaders.

The National Youth Parliament was established in November 2003 as a non-partisan initiative aimed at providing youth from across Jamaica with a forum to express their views, network and debate issues of concern in the House of Representatives.

