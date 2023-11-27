Health Ministry warns about fake public health inspectors

The Ministry of Health and Wellness is warning food establishments to be on the lookout for persons posing as public health inspectors.

The health ministry is also warning these imposters to desist from this practice, noting that if caught they will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.

Persons can be prosecuted under the Professions Supplementary to Medicine Act and fined up to $250,000 for a first offence and $500,000 for a second offence.

It says the most recent incident was at the reopening of Crab Circle in Kingston where persons purporting to be from the Kingston & St Andrew Health Department used the opportunity during the ceremony to deceive local government officials, freely interact with the public, vendors, and participated in interviews with the media during and after the event.

It is to be noted that authorised public health inspectors assigned to the Kingston & St Andrew Health Department visited Crab Circle, conducted their lawful food safety duties, and then gave their seal of approval for the resumption of food handling activities prior to the reopening, but were not present for the ceremony.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

This group of imposters, the health ministry noted, was also featured in a video on social media visiting the Island Grill store in Ocho Rios, St Ann on November 13, where they carried out an illegal assessment and then demanded food for their service.

Business owners in the food trade are warned to be on the alert and report these individuals to the police.

Public health inspectors employed by the Government are to be clad in dark brown pants/skirts, beige shirt/blouse, and should present an identification card issued by the respective parish health department.

If business operators are in doubt, they are to call the health department to confirm the identity of the officer before engaging them.

Follow The Gleaner on X, formally Twitter, and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.