JFJ calls for action in police encounter with schoolboy in St Mary

Human rights lobby group Jamaicans for Justice (JFJ) is urging the Jamaica Constabulary Force and Commission of Police Antony Anderson to provide a thorough account of an encounter between the police and an 11-year-old male student of Oracabessa Primary School in St Mary last Friday.

JFJ described the incident as disturbing and distressing.

In the viral video, a policeman is seen kneeling on the boy.

The incident took place after an altercation ensued between the child's father and police personnel during a traffic stop.

JFJ said the incident allegedly unfolded as the child, visibly shaken by his father's high-stress encounter with law enforcement, reacted emotionally.

"While there is no official account of what triggered the response; however, it is clear the responding police officers resorted to a shocking use of excessive force against the minor. The 11-year-old was allegedly pepper sprayed, thrown to the ground, knelt on by an officer, and refused water to alleviate some of the pain endured due to the encounter. It is unclear why such an excessive response would be needed for a child not yet at the age of criminal responsibility, unarmed and alone against five trained police officers," said JFJ in a statement this morning.

The human rights group said it condemns this egregious violation of the child's rights and emphasises the urgent need for a transparent and comprehensive investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The organisation calls for the Jamaica Constabulary Force to take swift and decisive action against the officers involved, ensuring they are held accountable for their actions.

"The emphasises the importance of proportionate responses by law enforcement based on the specific circumstances of each situation. This proportionality becomes even more important when handling children where there must be discernment of threat of harm and public safety versus a child who reportedly acted out of emotions."

JFJ called for a renewed focus on training that prioritises de-escalation techniques and emphasises the protection of the rights and well-being of all citizens, particularly minors and other vulnerable groups.

Furthermore, the organisation has renewed its call for use of body-worn cameras.

The organisation is urging members of the public to come forward with any additional information that may aid in the investigation.

"The JCF cannot continue to be silent when such incidents make it into the public space. Silence signals lack of accountability and perpetuate police impunity."

