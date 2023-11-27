JLP supporters back Holness' peace and productivity message

Supporters of the ruling Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) have backed Prime Minister Holness' message on peace and productivity, arguing that the country will reach first-world status before 2030 if the government is able to achieve its goals.

“Splendid, excellent, inspiring, empowering and motivating” were some of the words used to describe Holness' speech, which was delivered to what is being touted as the biggest turnout of JLP annual conference.

The 80th anniversary conference was held on Sunday at National Arena in St Andrew.

Among the various issues that the prime minister highlighted peace and productivity resonated deeply with supporters.

“When the Prime Minister spoke about peace and productivity, those two things alone will contribute to Jamaica's gross domestic product significantly.

“One of the things that Jamaica suffers from is an ongoing crime and violence problem and when the prime minister talks about peace if we can bring peace to this country and we can improve productivity with a growing economy, Jamaica, I guarantee you, will see first world standard before 2013,” said Chris McCurdy from St James Central.

For Lloyd Benjamin, councillor-caretaker for the Mavis Bank Division in St Andrew, the prime minister's message about peace and prosperity also struck a chord with him as it is one way in which to better the country.

“For Jamaica to truly transform into where we want it to be, we have to drive increased productivity. Not just increase production but increase productivity," said Benjamin.

“Productivity means we are gaining more and once we achieve that it will also help us with the process of peace because a lot of people now are turning to crime because of a lack of real opportunities and what the prime minister is designing is a way for the youth among us to achieve real productivity, real growth, and real stability in their lives and their economic well being,” he continued.

Former councillor-caretaker for the Trafalgar division Fabian Brown said: "One of the things that resonated with me wholeheartedly is the charge that he gave to us, and Jamaica as a whole, to take responsibilities for the kind of crassness that exists in our society and to recognise not just from a violence point-of-view but also from the perspective of cleanliness that we are responsible for our clean homes, clean environment and clean society and what we are looking for should start with us despite the role of Government.”

Brown said Holness made an effort to engage party faithfuls, Jamaicans at large and the Diaspora, while highlighting his “prescription” for issues relating to employment, peace crime, and justice.

“...leaving the conference today I am inspired and motivated by the wide wage of the party leader's presentation from what was done and what is being done,” he added.

Lorraine Green-Mason, councillor-candidate for May Pen West Division in Clarendon, said: “I am very pleased with the pronouncements of the prime minister and one of the great concerns that I had that he did address was the crime situation.

“My interpretation from that is that we need to tackle it from a psychological point of view, we need to be at peace and understand that we are not a country at war.”

Noting that she has had first-hand experience with crime with the loss of her only sister, Green-Mason said she believes a generation has been lost due to the deficiency in a study on the psycho-social effects of crime in society.

- Tanesha Mundle

