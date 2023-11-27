Job scammer promises to return funds

A St Catherine man who reportedly collected almost $300,000 from persons he tricked by promising them cruise ship employment is to return to the St Catherine Parish Court in January 2024.

Charged with larceny by trick is Martyn Fishley, a 35-year-old labourer of Pointhill District in St Catherine.

When Fishley appeared before Judge Yvette Wenthworth-Miller today, he promised to make restitution to the complainants by January 12 next year.

The allegations are that in early 2021, Fishley convinced the victims that he was able to get employment for them in the cruise ship industry.

He collected $280,000 from the three victims to secure the jobs.

They reported him to the police when the jobs were not forthcoming and there were failed attempts to contact him.

He was arrested in St Mary on September 20 and later charged.

- Rasbert Turner

