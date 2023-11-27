Man shot by police in Clarendon

The Independent Commission of Investigations is probing the shooting of a man by the police in Clarendon on Sunday.

The injured man remains in hospital and is facing possible charges for allegedly attacking the police.

It is reported that about 3:10 p.m., the police received reports about a man behaving boisterously on Brooks Avenue in May Pen.

A team was sent to the area and they encountered the man.

The police intervened and reportedly ordered him to desist his behaviour.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

He allegedly picked up stones and hurled them at the police, injuring a member of the team.

A car was also damaged.

The policeman took evasive action during which the man was shot in the right leg.

The man was taken to the May Pen Hospital where he was admitted.

- Rasbert Turner

Follow The Gleaner on X, formally Twitter, and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.