Man who smashed homeless man’s skull cries foul

WESTERN BUREAU:

A man who pleaded guilty to smashing a homeless man’s skull has complained to the court that he is being denied food and medical care despite several requests.

The man, Rushawn Bulgin, made the declaration during an appearance before presiding High Court Justice Bertram Morrison in the St James Circuit Court on Friday.

“Mi feel sick and mi want to go a doctor, but every time I ask to go to a doctor, is like they choose who take to the doctor. Every day a di same thing. Not even food mi a get to eat … . Is pure foolishness,” Bulgin told the court, but his accusation was swiftly refuted by the court officer.

“I am going to see if I can get you to a doctor. I am going to deal with it for you,” Justice Morrison responded.

Bulgin, who pleaded guilty on October 11 to the murder of Matthew Lettman, is to have his sentencing hearing on December 1.

The hearing was initially set for October 11 and 12, but his attorney, Albert Morgan, was absent on both occasions due to illness.

Morgan was again absent on Friday, resulting in the new December 1 date.

On March 7 this year, Lettman’s body was found along Jimmy Cliff Boulevard in Montego Bay with several wounds. A subsequent post-mortem found that his skull had been crushed, likely by a heavy stone.

Person of interest

According to the police, within 24 hours of the discovery of the body, Bulgin was identified as a person of interest.

He was arrested and subsequently charged following a police operation in Montego Bay on March 9.

The police subsequently stated that Bulgin’s arrest and charge were made possible by digital and forensic evidence secured by detectives during their investigations.

Bulgin’s arrest took place months before a series of killings of other homeless people across Montego Bay between July 28 and August 20.

Ronaldo Ricketts, the man who is charged before the St James Parish Court with four counts of murder in relation to those incidents, is to have his matters mentioned on December 5.

During September’s sitting of the St James Municipal Corporation, calls were made for the parish’s facilities for the homeless to be expanded in order to prevent attacks on these persons.

