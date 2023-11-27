MP George Wright and partner Tanisha Singh tie the knot

George Wright, the independent Member of Parliament for Westmoreland Central, has tied the knot with his lady love, Tanisha Singh.

Wright and Singh were embroiled in a dispute that drew national attention two years ago, which was captured on video and went viral.

In the footage, a man was allegedly seen beating a woman with a stool.

Both Wright and Singh made separate assault reports to the police at the time, but none of them offered statements to allow for prosecution.

Wright resigned from the ruling Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) amid the controversy.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

On Saturday, Wright married his longtime lover at a private wedding.

Very close friends, including Daniel Dawes, the chief executive officer at the Universal Service Fund, attended the ceremony, which took place at the Savanna La Mar Parish Church, which is located in the centre of his constituency.

- Albert Ferguson

Follow The Gleaner on X, formally Twitter, and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.

