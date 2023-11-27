PNP unveils greater St Catherine slate for local government, general elections

Ahead of the anticipated calling of local government and general elections, People’s National Party (PNP) President Mark Golding has revealed a line-up of candidates to represent the party in the greater St Catherine region.

The roster includes 21 municipal corporation aspirants carefully selected by Golding, comprising 12 incumbent councillors, among them Spanish Town Mayor Norman Scott, and the longest-serving councillor, Deputy Mayor Ralston Wilson, who has dedicated more than four decades to serving the Ginger Ridge division.

Among the notable constituency representatives announced are Natalie Neita Garvey, the sitting member of parliament (MP) for St Catherine North Central, and Denise Daley, representing St Catherine Eastern. Both incumbents are set to seek re-election in the general election constitutionally due in 2025.

A shift in leadership is anticipated in St Catherine North West, with Damion Crawford poised to take over from sitting MP Hugh Graham. Crawford, previously defeated in the Portland East by-election in April 2019, is determined to secure victory for the PNP.

Newcomer Andrine Higgins is gearing up for a competitive battle in St Catherine North East against incumbent Kerensia Morrison, likewise Locksley Francis, who is up against current Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Christopher Tufton. Maurice Westney is set to challenge veteran incumbent Olivia Grange in St Catherine Central, while Kurt Matthews faces off against seasoned incumbent Dr Andrew Wheatley for the second time in St Catherine South Central.

Dr Kurt Waul, aiming for redemption after his defeat in the 2020 general election, will once again contest against Everald Warmington in St Catherine South Western. Notably, Waul is poised to contest the Old Harbour South division in the local government election, should it precede the general election.

Expressing confidence in the line-up, Golding described them as the winning team that will lead the PNP to victory in both the local government and general elections. The stage is set for an intense political landscape in the greater St Catherine region as these candidates vie for electoral success.

Norman Scott, who leads the caucus, told The Gleaner that, even if they succeed in cutting off Portmore, the St Catherine Municipal Corporation will remain in the PNP column.

