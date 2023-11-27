PNP wants duty-free import threshold moved to US$150

While welcoming plans by the Government to raise the duty-free threshold for personal imports come next April, the Opposition People's National Party (PNP) wants it to increase the allowance even further.

Speaking at the Jamaica Labour Party's annual conference at the National Arena in St Andrew on Sunday, Finance Minister Dr Nigel Clarke disclosed that allowance will move from US$50 to US$100 and that the threshold for Jamaicans returning with goods bought abroad will move to US$1000, up from $500.

In a statement this morning, the PNP called the move progressive while arguing that its president, Mark Golding, had made the recommendation in the 2022 Budget Debates.

"This as responsible governance, incorporating a good idea previously touted by the opposition leader, and which will benefit Jamaicans."

The Opposition is however urging the government to consider raising the duty-free allowance further to US$150.

The PNP is contending that this would significantly benefit consumers leveraging e-commerce opportunities to manage living expenses through modern technology and logistics.

In addition to advocating for the US$150 threshold, the PNP reiterated its proposal to lower the cost of clearing barrels at the wharf, currently at $6,500 per barrel.

This reduction, it said, would aid Jamaican families receiving barrels of essential items from overseas relatives, offering relief during these challenging economic times.

The opposition said its commitment remains unwavering in presenting policies prioritising the economic and social welfare of all Jamaicans.

