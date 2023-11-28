Agriculture Ministry says no permit issued for lobster importation

The Ministry of Agriculture has categorically stated that it has issued no veterinary permit(s) for the importation of lobster into Jamaica.

In a statement, the Ministry said claims being made on social media and other platforms about the importation of Caribbean Spiny Lobsters (Panulirus argus) are not true.

It noted that a veterinary import permit is required before the importation of any animal, including lobsters, all animal products or animal byproducts.

The agriculture ministry added that the majority of lobsters harvested in Jamaican waters are exported in accordance with international standards and local laws.

But, it noted that no importation permit has been issued.

The Ministry said it and its regulatory entities, including the Veterinary Services Division and the National Fisheries Authority, are working with the Jamaica Customs Agency to closely monitor all imports and exports of fish, fishery products and by-products.

The Ministry through its agencies and departments continues to facilitate the licensing of all fishers engaged in the fisheries sector and in this regard, issues licences for the harvesting and processing of lobsters to qualified individuals and entities.

