Classes at Kingston College disrupted by security issue

Classes at Kingston College have been disrupted arising from a security issue.

This saw students and staff being evacuated.

The police are responding to the incident.

There was a similar incident at St Hugh's High School yesterday.

Jamaica has experiencing a series of bomb hoaxes in recent weeks.

A man has been arrested and charged in relation to at least one of the incidents.

