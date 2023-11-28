Classes at Kingston College disrupted by security issue
Published:Tuesday | November 28, 2023 | 1:35 PM
Classes at Kingston College have been disrupted arising from a security issue.
This saw students and staff being evacuated.
The police are responding to the incident.
There was a similar incident at St Hugh's High School yesterday.
Jamaica has experiencing a series of bomb hoaxes in recent weeks.
A man has been arrested and charged in relation to at least one of the incidents.
Follow The Gleaner on X, formally Twitter, and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.