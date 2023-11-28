Commonwealth bar association bats for CCJ for Jamaica

Amid reignited discussions around Jamaica's final appellate court, the Organization of Commonwealth Caribbean Bar Associations is imploring the Government to treat with urgency steps to move the country from the United Kingdom-based Privy Council to the Caribbean Court of Justice.

The conversation again emerged when President of the Judicial Committee of the Privy Council, Lord Robert John Reed, in a letter to The Gleaner last week, highlighted the work of the court and its value to Jamaica and Jamaicans.

"Let me start by saying that I, and the other judges on the JCPC, regard it is an honour to serve the people of Jamaica as your highest court. This is a major responsibility and one that the court takes very seriously," he wrote.

Noting that Jamaica is currently undergoing constitutional reforms, including moving to become a republic, the legal association is arguing that this is the right time for the country to implement frameworks geared towards the CCJ becoming the final appellate court.

"We make it clear that we are not taking 'political sides' and do not intend to be embroiled in a 'political tug-of-war'. Our support for the CCJ is based on a considered examination of the CCJ which is well established, financed and ready to work in the interest of dispensing justice in a fair and unbiased manner for all those seeking justice before that court," it said in a statement today.

"We call upon regional lawmakers to take a considered/responsible approach to this important issue and to support the CCJ as the final appellate court for all Commonwealth Caribbean jurisdictions."

In making its argument for the CCJ as Jamaica's final appellate court, the association stated, among other things, that the court and its various support mechanisms and entities are well structured to ensure and maintain the independence of the judiciary to attract the finest legal minds and to insulate them from political or other interference.

Further, it argued that the CCJ comprises judges of vast legal experience not only in the region but internationally.

Additionally, it stated that the various judgments coming out of the CCJ are sound, well-reasoned and are comparable to those issued by other final appellate courts including the Privy Council.

