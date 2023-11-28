First cohort immersed in Microsoft Leap As a Service

Ten persons have been immersed in the MC Systems Microsoft Leap As A Service 16-week programme, which will run from August 28 to December 15. The cohort is the first for Microsoft Leap in the Americas.

The participants: Nile Anderson, Douglas Byfield, Sashana Farrier-Robinson, Stephen Gentles, Abi Matthews-Gordon, Tianna Paisley, Reana Salmon, Jonathan Singh, Abegayle Williams and Nicolette Woolery were chosen from a field of applicants to participate in the 16-week experience. The Microsoft Leap As a Service programme was opened to tertiary students, persons already pursuing a career in technology, and persons who have some degree of training and who would like to transition to a career in tech, specifically, software engineering.

“We are confident that we have selected some of the best talent available to be a part of the first cohort of participants of Microsoft Leap in Jamaica. We believe they will learn from this wonderful opportunity and have fun innovating,” said Dwayne Russell, general manager, MC Systems.

“As pioneers in the tech space in Jamaica and the Caribbean, I am confident that the talent we have recruited will have the opportunity to innovate a solution that will revolutionise the tech space in the region,” he added.

David Campbell, director, Microsoft Leap, is excited about the value the new cohort will provide to both companies through the skill and talent harnessed.

“This initiative will provide a pathway for talented individuals to pursue successful careers in technology. Being able to work in Jamaica has provided us with a platform to engage and align with transformational partners like MC Systems and its parent company, The Jamaica National Group, and bridge the talent gap by providing training to local talent,” he stated.

“We value your creativity and innovation. Don’t be afraid to challenge the status quo, think outside the box and propose new ideas. Your fresh perspectives are essential to the growth and evolution of technology,” he added.

The Microsoft Leap As A Service programme will engage persons who have a base foundation of technical training, and combines in-class learning with hands-on engineering projects. The first four weeks were dedicated to classroom training and a financial literacy workshop. Over the remaining 12, they will be immersed in work experience where they will engage with providing a solution to a social tech issue to be explored by the JN Foundation.

Nicolette Woolery, one of the 10 participants, is looking forward to the growth she’ll experience because of her participation in the programme.

“I was scrolling through LinkedIn when I saw the flyer inviting applications to participate in the programme. I was hesitant at first but decided to apply. Since I started the classroom session, I have grown so much. It’s been a learning experience as it relates to Microsoft-related platforms and other areas of programming. I love learning and diving deeper into things. I have got the opportunity to do this in the first four weeks, and expect to go deeper in the remaining time,” she said.

Shanna Kaye Wright Vaughn, lead, youth and education programmes at JN Foundation explained that, beyond knowledge of tech, the Microsoft Leap As A Service programme will also empower participants to make smart financial decisions.

“A part of the role of the JN Foundation is to help Jamaicans find a way by building their capacity to improve their quality of life. No matter what career someone pursues, financial literacy is important, and this is an opportunity to not only provide the participants with knowledge, we want them to learn the importance of managing money and how their tech innovation will impact the lives of Jamaicans,” she stated.

Microsoft Leap as a Service, an initiative of tech giant, Microsoft, is targeted at unearthing career opportunities in technology for talented persons with a passion for that discipline. Participants are immersed in a transformative experience, preparing them for various technology roles worldwide. It addresses future talent needs through targeted skilling and on-the-job training.