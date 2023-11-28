Growth & Jobs | From accountant to market vendor

IN THE heart of the typically bustling Coronation Market in downtown Kingston, Nickhesia Henry, fondly referred to as ‘Nicky’, is consistently a source of delight for the countless customers she serves weekly.

For more than two decades, Henry has been a familiar face at the locale, and she adds a unique charm to the market’s dynamic and vibrant atmosphere. Her commitment to providing exceptional customer service makes her stand out and endeared to her loyal customers.

This Harbour View resident sees vending as more than just a livelihood. For her, it is a means to connect with people. Hence, she cultivates strong relationships with customers, thereby taking her business beyond the transactions.

“I source hard-to-get items for my customers and I make sure they come first in anything I do. I have a passion for selling, not only because I do it, but because it allows me to interact with several different persons, and sometimes I get to impart the gospel,” she said.

Originally from St Ann, Henry is a graduate of Ocho Rios High School where she obtained passes in four subjects at the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) level and subsequently in nine others at both CXC and General Certificate of Education, better known as GCE. She worked as an accountant for about six years after leaving high school, then transitioned into the vending business, selling meat and fish in the parish for about four years. Subsequently, she relocated to Kingston and became a vendor in the Coronation Market.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Henry fondly reminisces on how her love for vending began in her childhood years, having frequently assisted her father, who was then a market vendor, and learning the ‘ropes’ of the business.

Five days each week, Henry can be found in the market. On Friday evenings, she goes home and returns by Sunday afternoon. She follows a disciplined routine, waking at 2 a.m. each day to commence the packaging of orders placed by her customers through WhatsApp the previous day.

“I have customers who depend on me to get everything from me and, when they send their list, they expect to get everything,” she pointed out.

Her stall is always stocked with all types of fresh vegetables and ground provisions, which she supplies predominantly to restaurants and schools.

“I get my produce from all over the country, mostly from St Elizabeth, St Ann and St Mary. After being in the business for a certain period of time, I use my phone and get the goods delivered to me,” she said, adding that she has been able to do this based on her reputation with her suppliers.

To maintain a consistent inventory of goods, Henry sometimes obtains a loan from the JN Bank Small Business Loans division, which allows her to pay for the goods delivered to her.

“Based on the fact that I need supplies, I may not get my money on time. So I have to have money to pay for the produce when they are delivered,” she explained.

Henry has an excellent record of repaying her loans, which has helped to sustain her business.

“Make sure you pay your loan on time and your business [will] keep up. If your business doesn’t keep up, you are going to lose your customers, because the customers have to go elsewhere to get some of the things that you were supposed to provide,” she advised other entrepreneurs.

Delroy Foster, head of regional credit sales and operations at the JN Bank Small Business Loans division, and who has more than two decades of experience in small business loans operations, commended Henry for her principled approach to loan repayment.

“Mrs Henry’s consistent on-time loan repayment speaks volumes about the significance of responsible financial management. Entrepreneurs like her play a crucial role in shaping the narrative of small business success, and also contribute to the overall stability and growth of the small business sector.”

He underscored the importance of entrepreneurs integrating their loan repayments into their budgets.

“Developing a detailed budget is fundamental to the success of any business. It serves as a road map, providing clarity on income, expenses, and, crucially, the repayment of any loans.”

Foster further stressed the need for periodic reviews of the budget, especially when entrepreneurs are faced with unforeseen challenges or changes in their business operation.

“This ongoing assessment allows business owners to adapt their financial plan accordingly, ensuring that loan repayments are aligned with the overall goals of the business,” he maintained.