IPROB investigating cop's rough handling of schoolboy in viral video

The Jamaica Constabulary Force says its Inspectorate and Professional Standards Oversight Bureau (IPROB) is conducting a thorough investigation of last week's confrontation involving a police and an 11-year-old boy in St Mary.

The incident followed a routine stop of a driver, who is the child's father, for a traffic violation.

In a video clip of the incident, it appeared that a policeman pepper-sprayed the boy then pinned him to the ground using his knee and fist as the child cried out for water.

The police force says it is reviewing the incident, collecting necessary statements as well as seeking additional footage to ensure a comprehensive understanding of the events.

"We will provide further updates as more information becomes available," a statement from the police force said on Tuesday.

Commenting on the incident, Hamish Campbell, assistant commissioner of the Independent Commission of Investigations, said the clip showed a "disturbing level of aggression".

In the meantime, the Child Protection and Family Services Agency has emphasised the need for the police to seek nonviolent resolutions, particularly in interactions involving children.

