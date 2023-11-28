Jamaica elected to three important UNESCO committees

Jamaica has been elected to three important UNESCO committees, including the World Heritage Committee, which has the final say on whether a property is inscribed on the World Heritage List.

Jamaica was one of nine new members elected to the World Heritage Committee at the recent General Assembly of the States Parties to the World Heritage Convention in Paris, France.

Jamaica's membership to the Committee will run until 2027.

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia Grange, said it was "important that Jamaica is at the table helping to make the important decisions in the interest of the country and other Small Island Developing States."

The country will be represented by Debra Kay Palmer and Tracy Commock. It is Jamaica's second term on the World Heritage Committee, having served between 2013 and 2017 when the Blue and John Crow Mountains was inscribed on the World Heritage List.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Jamaica is currently in the process of nominating Port Royal to the list. Grange said Jamaica also intends to nominate Seville Heritage Park.

In the meantime, Jamaica was also elected to four-year terms on the Intergovernmental Committee for Physical Education and Sport and the International Coordinating Council of the Man and the Biosphere Programme.

Follow The Gleaner on X and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.