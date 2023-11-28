Key role for Church in plan to eliminate gender-based violence

STRONG EMPHASIS is being placed on faith-based organisations in the National Strategic Action Plan to Eliminate Gender-based Violence (NSAP-GBV) in Jamaica.

The plan, which was launched in 2018 by the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, aims to prevent violence, protect and deliver adequate services to victims, and deal appropriately with perpetrators.

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport Olivia Grange, in her message to observe International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women (IDEVAW), said that “the Church is pivotal to engage in specific outreach activities to serve the needs of the surrounding communities and its environs”.

The minister’s message was delivered by Sharon Coburn Robinson, principal director for gender affairs in the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, at the IDEVAW Commemorative Church Service, held on November 26 at the Bethel Baptist Church on Hope Road in Kingston. It was held under the theme ‘From Response to Preparedness: Eliminating Gender-based Violence in Jamaica’.

The IDEVAW and the 16 days of activism against gender-based violence are observed during the period November 25 to December 10 annually.

Grange said that through the NSAP-GBV, the ministry promotes meaningful engagement of key publics to foster the dialogue with faith-based organisations in Jamaica.

“Sensitisation and awareness-raising sessions are conducted, through the Bureau of Gender Affairs (BGA), among the various groups on the matter of legal provisions for victims and survivors of gender-based violence, and other aspects of the BGA’s mandate and mission,” she added.

The minister said that IDEVAW provides an excellent platform for the international community to garner momentum around the advocacy and the activism required to transform communities and nations across Jamaica.

Citing data from the Women’s Health Survey, Grange said it indicates that one in every four Jamaican women has been physically abused by a partner at some point in her lifetime.

Further, she noted that the World Health Organization states that about one in every three women worldwide has experienced either physical and/or sexual intimate-partner violence or non-partner sexual violence in their lifetime.

“These statistics are, indeed, alarming and require purposeful action to make a difference in the lives of our Jamaican ‘sisters’,” the minister said.

She said the ministry has recognised “the universality of the ‘lived experiences’ of our women and girls in Jamaica, regardless of age, education, employment status, union status or areas of residence”.

“What this means is that the Church, like everywhere else in our society, has members who are victims, survivors, bystanders, and sadly, even perpetrators,” the minister added.