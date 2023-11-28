Kiara Burrell cops top prize among grade seven cohort at Anchovy High

WESTERN BUREAU:

WITH AN overall average of 80.3 per cent, 12-year-old Kiara Burrell of Anchovy High School emerged the top academic performer among approximately 360 students in grade seven.

Although she has a small frame, Burrell stood tall at her school’s annual prize-giving ceremony, where she was celebrated for her academic acumen.

“I feel exceptionally proud and have gained a sense of achievement knowing that I finished with the highest average for the entire seventh grade,” she told The Gleaner.

Reflecting on the process that enabled her to finish on top, Burrell stated that she employed different methods that helped to reinforce what her teachers imparted, including not skipping classes, taking notes, and asking questions to ensure clarity.

For mathematics, she scored 92.7 per cent; health and family life education, 94 per cent; theatre arts, 88.2 per cent; history 84.9, per cent; physical education and sports, 82.6 per cent; integrated science, 82.4 per cent; English literature, 80.3 per cent; family and consumer management, 80.3 per cent; agricultural science, 81 per cent; and English language, 77 per cent.

“Studying works for me. The result of it has placed me among the best who were awarded prizes,” Burrell said.

Homer Davis, state minister in the Office of the Prime Minister west and member of parliament for St James Southern, lauded the achievements of Anchovy High School, arguably the trendsetting high school in his constituency.

He said those awarded prizes in recognition of their performance have broken down barriers, overcome challenges, and demonstrated exceptional dedication in their academics.

“This is indeed a monumental triumph, a testament to hard work, perseverance, and an unwavering belief in your abilities,” he told the students.

Renaldo Douglas, a past student and vice chairman of the school board, praised the students for their achievements and encouraged them to continue to adjust their sails in charting their educational experiences.

“Today we honour you, the trailblazers, visionaries, and relentless dreamers,” Douglas stated while praising the students.

“As we celebrate, let us celebrate your teachers, your mentors, and your support staff who stood by you so you could be here among the most outstanding performers over the period of the last academic year,” he added.

