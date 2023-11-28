Police detain Trinidadian national in connection with Carnival Monday murder

ST GEORGE’S (CMC):

Grenada police on Monday said a Trinidad and Tobago national is assisting their investigations into the August 14 murder of Delvon Thomas, 30, of Carriacou, who was shot and killed in the upscale Mt Edmont, south of here on Carnival Monday.

“On Friday the 24th, a house was raided in the St John’s area. Two nationals, both from Trinidad and Tobago, were taken into custody, one of whom is a person of interest in the Mt Edmont killing,” Police Commissioner Don McKenzie told a news conference. Details about the other Trinidadian were not disclosed.

The police had earlier detained a 22-year-old Grenadian national in connection with the murder that also left one person nursing serious injuries.

The authorities said that Yohance Charles has since been charged with abetment of capital murder, abetment to attempt to commit capital murder, possession of a controlled drug, and possession of ammunition.

The police told reporters on Monday that following the arrest of Charles, the investigation into the murder continued and while they did not explain the reasons behind the raid last Friday, said it was part of the police’s Christmas operations, which began on November 1.

The police said that since then, they have intercepted two fishing boats and charged several people for trafficking of illegal drugs.

“On Sunday, November 12, officers attached to the Drug Squad Unit and Grenada Coast Guard intercepted a fishing vessel outside of True Blue, St George, with two occupants on board. A search of the vessel resulted in the seizure of two kilos of cocaine that carries an estimated street value of EC$200,000 (one EC dollar = US$0.37 cents),” the police said.

They said Robert Alex Marquez Velasquez, a 36-year-old mechanic of Margarita, Venezuela, was jointly charged with 28-year-old Grenadian fisherman Sham Crawford with the offence of trafficking in drugs.

The police said that they had also searched a house in the north of the island, where five illegal firearms and over 200 rounds of ammunition were seized. They said one person is assisting their investigations.