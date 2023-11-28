Police searching for Haitians who fled abandoned boat in Long Road, Portland

The Portland police are now searching for a group of Haitians who landed at Long Road beach late Sunday night and fled.

Police sources told The Gleaner that they managed to flee the area with the help of a Haitian man who has been living in St James for more than two years.

It was indicated that a taxi with that man and eight Haitians from the abandoned vessel were intercepted in a taxi near Hope Bay in Portland sometime on Monday evening.

They were taken into custody.

It is still not clear how many Haitians landed in Long Road.

According to the police, several items of clothing belonging to male and female adults along with children were discovered in the 28-foot sailboat.

The police are searching across the parish to locate the Haitians.

Meantime, the vessel was set ablaze by a team from the local health authority in the parish.

- Gareth Davis Snr

