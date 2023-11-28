'Responsibility Now!' town hall series to delve deeper into responsible consumption

In an ongoing commitment to foster a culture of responsible alcohol consumption, Red Stripe is gearing up for the fourth staging of its 'Responsibility Now!' town hall series.

The event, themed 'Beyond the Tagline: Unpacking Responsible Consumption', is aimed at comprehensively exploring responsible drinking, empowering consumers and the wider society to make informed decisions.

Scheduled for tomorrow, the Responsibility Now! town hall will be hosted at the Red Stripe Vibes Sports Club in partnership with the Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica (PSOJ).

The town hall will feature, as guest speaker, Desmond McKenzie, minister of local government and community development, as well as a panel discussion including Reynold James, CEO of Lupine Technologies; Dr Shane Alexis, past president of the Medical Association of Jamaica (MAJ) and general practitioner; Sara Templeton, counsellor and substance abuse specialist at RISE Life Management; Raynor Honeyghan, cultural and entertainment affairs chairperson at The University of the West Indies, Mona; and Andrew Folkes, author of The Power of Pain: My Pain My Breakthrough.

"As we enter the festive season, when celebrations are in full swing, our commitment to promoting responsible consumption remains resolute," said Dianne Ashton-Smith, Red Stripe's head of corporate affairs. "At Red Stripe, we recognise that, despite our continuous efforts, we still need to enhance awareness and foster a deeper understanding of 'responsible consumption' among our consumers and the wider society. It's not just about enjoying the season, but doing so mindfully and responsibly. We believe that by amplifying diverse voices who represent various aspects of our community and societal institutions, we can help bridge this understanding gap."

Added Ashton-Smith: "We've implemented numerous measures to help shape a culture of responsibility, and we aim to create a platform that educates and resonates with our consumers. We want to remind everyone what 'responsible consumption' truly means, how it can be seamlessly integrated into one's lifestyle, and why it's essential. By doing so, we hope to promote prevention and intervention efforts further, ultimately contributing to the well-being of our communities and the nation as a whole."

In June 2022, Red Stripe initiated the Responsibility Now! town hall series in collaboration with the PSOJ. The series was designed to ignite public discourse and involve essential stakeholders in discussions concerning various facets of responsible alcohol consumption. Previous editions have explored the entertainment sector's role in fostering a safe drinking culture, the intersection of road safety and responsible consumption, and the intricate connection between alcohol and mental well-being. The series is integral to Red Stripe's broader 'Drink & Live Responsibly' campaign, which aims to combat alcohol misuse nationally and advocate for a culture of considerate and controlled alcohol consumption.

PSOJ President Metry Seaga commended the company for what he called its unwavering commitment, expressing enthusiasm for the continued and expanding partnership.

"This enduring collaboration has significantly raised awareness on critical issues related to alcohol consumption, spanning the spectrum from its impact on the entertainment industry to road safety and mental health," Seaga said. "It's essential to have a refresher on responsible consumption, especially as the holiday approaches, providing our Jamaican people, particularly the youth, with a better understanding of how to live and drink responsibly. As the private sector, we continue to participate actively in this event, acknowledging that it is also our responsibility to support initiatives that contribute to social good."