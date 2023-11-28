St Catherine man charged for murder at construction site remanded

Twenty-two-year-old Romario McPherson, who is charged with the murder of a construction worker, was remanded and his case transferred to the Gun Court when he appeared in the St Catherine Parish Court on Tuesday.

McPherson is charged with possession of a prohibited weapon, unauthorised possession of ammunition and murder in relation to the death of Camoy Beckford, otherwise called 'Ras', 37, of Homestead, St Catherine.

McPherson is to appear before the Gun Court on January 23, 2024.

It is alleged that on November 10, Beckford was working at a construction site in Innswood when McPherson and other men invaded the property and chased and shot Beckford.

Beckford died from the injuries he received.

The other attackers escaped, but McPherson was held and handed over to the police. He was later charged.

-Rasbert Turner

