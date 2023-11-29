Campaign launched to increase local pork consumption

The Government is collaborating with the Jamaica Pig Farmers Association (JPFA) and other key stakeholders to bolster the industry and ensure its sustainability through the 'Pork Jamaica' campaign.

The marketing initiative, dubbed 'Pork Jamaica – The Tastier Protein Choice', was launched on Tuesday at the Ministry's Hope Gardens complex in St Andrew.

It aims to increase local consumption of the meat by, among other things, demonstrating the versatility of pork as a protein option.

State Minister for Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining, Franklin Witter, said that pork remains one of the country's “most prominent proteins” but noted that consumption is low compared to other jurisdictions.

“We must find a way to increase local pork consumption,” he said.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

“A key objective of this campaign is to highlight local pork by emphasising how critical it is to support our local pig farmers. This objective underscores how supporting the local pork industry by buying and eating pork will contribute to the stability of Jamaica's agricultural sector,” he said.

Witter noted that key stakeholders, including the pork producers and meat processors, remain committed to building the industry.

He said that the Ministry is serious about pork production, hence the recent investment of $25 million in the facilitation of a food storage house at the College of Agriculture, Science and Education (CASE) in Portland and providing tax exemptions for the sector.

He noted that there is also support to the JPFA by improving genetic stock and feed quality, increasing access to water, providing training, market access, among other things.

“Food security is one of the areas that is paramount in advancing Jamaica's agriculture, and we must applaud our pig farmers who are making significant strides in achieving self-sufficiency within the industry,” the Minister of State said.

- JIS News

Follow The Gleaner on X and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.