Clarendon senior citizen missing since Sunday

The family of 81-year-old Wilbert Gabbidon, a Clarendon man who has been missing since Sunday, is desperately seeking help to find him.

His granddaughter, Sherona Gabbidon, told The Gleaner that he suffers from Alzheimer's and is partially deaf.

She said he was last seen in his community of Bog Hole, James Hill, walking to nearby Chocolate district. He was wearing a green long-sleeved shirt, khaki pants and a pair of brown slippers.

"We can't sleep, it's almost like we don't have any energy anymore. So, it's kinda at the point where we just saying if he is no longer alive, then we prefer to at least receive the body,” she said.

She said a missing person report was made to the police on the same day he disappeared.

“It has been pretty rough. We have been on search for him in the last place he was seen, which is like some forested areas. It has been like a 24-hour search," she said.

- Sashana Small

